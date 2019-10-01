Jerome Alvin Bokn, 77, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home in the loving care of his family

Jerome Alvin Bokn, 77, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home in the loving care of his family. Funeral Services for Jerome will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home Chapel, Devils Lake with Chaplain (Major) Timothy Stout officiating. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post No. 756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team-Army. Jerome, the son of Joseph and Alice (Strabbe) Bokn was born on Nov. 10, 1941, in Rugby, ND. He spent his younger years growing up in Knox and Leeds, ND. He moved to Devils Lake at the age of nine. He continued his education at Devils Lake and graduated from Central High School with the class of 1959. Jerome entered the United States Army on June 15, 1960, and served his country stateside and in Germany. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 4 on June 14, 1962. He continued with the Army Reserve until June of 1966. After returning from military service, Jerome worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. After retirement, he worked odd jobs around the Lake Region, doing maintenance and repairs. He worked for a time as a driver for the Jerome Wholesale Company. He also worked for the Devils Lake Police Department in maintenance and as a custodian. Jerome was a man of many trades and could fix anything. Jerome enjoyed fishing, feeding the squirrels, playing cards, watching TV, crossword puzzles and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Jerome is survived by; his loving wife of 39 years, Deloris (Schumacher) Bokn; sons, David Bokn, and Ryan Bokn, and his wife, Ashley all of Devils Lake; grandsons, Andrew Harrison and Liam Bokn; granddaughters, Caitlin Hoffart, and Ali Bokn; mother-in-law, Philomena Schumacher; four sisters-in-law, and five brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by; his parents; his son, Dale Bokn; and his daughter, Gidget Hoffart.