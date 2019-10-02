The Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL) would like to thank the community and its partners for their generosity! More than $28,000 was raised to support lake area charities in 2019.

The Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL) would like to thank the community and its partners for their generosity! More than $28,000 was raised to support lake area charities in 2019. The Board of CFL takes this opportunity to thank its many financial supporters, in-kind and media sponsors. These community minded citizens and businesses contributed greatly to the success of Shakespeare Under the Stars.

Shakespeare Under the Stars was held September 7th, 2019 at the beautiful La Roca Club Event Venue owned by Amy and Peter Hernandez in Osage Beach. A delicious buffet was provided by Shakespeare’s Honorary Chairs Chris and Melissa Galloway, owners of Pappo’s and Mama Cita’s. In addition to the above, other major sponsors of the event were Lynn & Peg Griswold, Farmers Insurance, Central Bank & Trust, Gagnon Family, Janice & Barry Gentile, Oakstar Bank, Scott’s Concrete, Carolyn & Joe Davinroy, Jane & Bill Wright, Karla & Tim McDuffey, LakeExpo.com, Ameren Missouri, Michelle & John Zollmann, Rick & Jane Kruse, Summerset Boat Lifts, LO Profile, Lake Lifestyles, Mix 92.7, & KRMS . The Lake Jazz Band, Sunrise Beach Little Theatre, Dave Dunklee & the Healing Box Project and a magician entertained for the evening. Fun was had by all as attendee’s played Wine Ring Toss, Putt for Suds, & Shakespeare Brain Teaser Pong games. A wide assortment of raffle baskets were available. Event planning and set up was donated by LaRoca Club Event Venue. It was a wonderful night of celebration!

Since its inception in 2009, CFL has granted over $280,000 to local Non-Profits. “With this year’s continued success we have exceeded the funds raised last year and will continue to reach toward our financial goal through the end of the year. These raised funds will again help us provide support to the many lake area charities this upcoming year,” stated Amy Hernandez, current President of the Community Foundation of the Lake.

All proceeds from Shakespeare Under the Stars will go to the Community Foundation’s Capacity Fund which is only used to fund charities in the lake area. The grant process will open up late in 2019. Lake area charities may apply on line for consideration of the 2020 funds. I

t is not too late to donate to Community Foundation of the Lake’s Shakespeare Under the Stars. Please send your tax deductible donation to: Community Foundation of the Lake, PO Box 1413, Lake Ozark, MO 65049 or donate online at our secure site, www.communityfoundationofthelake.com.

For more information on the Community Foundation of the Lake go to: www.communityfoundationofthelake.com .