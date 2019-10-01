Officers made contact with one black male subject and observed narcotics, weapons and an oblong block substance wrapped in a bandana the man claimed was "C4 explosive" in the room. Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad analyzed the oblong block substance seized and it tested negative for explosive material.

On Sept. 26, law enforcement was called to the Sleep Inn location in Camdenton to a problem with a tenant. After entering the room, police located a number of drugs and "explosive materials", leading to the need to vacate the hotel. The Camdenton Police Department have now released a full description of the events.

The release is as follows:

On September 26th at approx. 1:22 PM Officers with the Camdenton Police Department were dispatched to the Sleep Inn on E. Hwy. 54 Camdenton, MO to assist hotel staff with a problem with a tenant.

Officers made contact with one black male subject and observed narcotics, weapons and an oblong block substance wrapped in a bandana the man claimed was "C4 explosive" in the room. For everyone's safety the building and parking lot was evacuated. Missouri State Hwy Patrol bomb squad responded to secure and safely remove the item.

Missouri State Hwy Patrol Bomb Squad, Mid-County Fire Protection and Camden County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident. Due to the large quantity of drugs, Lake of the Ozarks Narcotic Enforcement Group (LANEG) was called to assist.

Upon serving the search warrant LANEG seized a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, heroin, oxycodone and ecstasy. They also seized 3 firearms. After locating his vehicle, officers learned it was stolen out of the Kansas City Missouri area.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad analyzed the oblong block substance seized and it tested negative for explosive material.

The subject was identified as Anthony M. Harris of Kansas City, MO. He was charged with four felony counts of drug trafficking and one felony count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. The court denied the request for bond.