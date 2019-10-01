On September 30, 2019 at approx. 5:11 PM, Camdenton Police Department was dispatched to Laker Drug, 939 North Business Highway 5, Camdenton, MO for an armed robbery in progress.

Camdenton Police Department have released further information surrounding an attempted armed robbery at Laker Drug Monday.

The information released is as follows:

On September 30, 2019 at approx. 5:11 PM, Camdenton Police Department was dispatched to Laker Drug, 939 North Business Highway 5, Camdenton, MO for an armed robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, the store employee advised a male subject to come into the store. He had his face concealed and had a blunt metal object in his hand. He ordered the employee to give him Xanax which is a controlled substance. The employee dialed 911 and the subject fled, leaving in a dark gray Ford Flex with the license plate covered. The clerk said the man had been in the store a short time earlier and had acted suspiciously at that time. Officers began searching the area for the vehicle.

After reviewing the details of the incident, officers identified one potential subject and found a vehicle matching the description in the driveway where he resides. After meeting with the subject, officers noted his physical appearance and other attributes were similar to the description given by the employee. Based on this and other evidence, he was taken into custody pending investigation. Some clothing items were later recovered that matched what the suspect had been wearing at the time of the attempted robbery.

The subject, identified as Michael A. Browning, is being held at the Camden County Detention Facility pending charges for Attempted Robbery, first degree, felony. Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.