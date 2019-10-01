Panelists previewed a November ballot issue, new construction in Osage Beach and Camdenton, and transportation solutions for Lake Ozark during a joint lake area chamber forum.

The forum provided the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce, Lake Area Chamber, Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments and the lake area SCORE Chapter an opportunity to highlight major projects that are underway From Camdeton to Osage Beach and Lake Ozark.

Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB), Tim Jacobsen, explained why a soccer complex has been proposed and how it will be funded. Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties will ask voters to approve an increase in the lodging tax in November. If voters approve the increase, the tax assessed on tourists will be 6%, an amount in line with average Midwestern lodging taxes, currently at 5.86%. More important, approving this tax will not affect local citizens because it is a tax on out-of-town visitors only.

Jacobson explained that soccer was chosen because traveling teams play most tournaments in the spring and fall, not the lake’s summer tourists season. On the other hand, youth baseball plays in the heat of the summer when area motel rooms are full, but soccer could extend the lake’s tourist season well beyond Labor Day. According to the study completed by Lake of the Ozarks CVB in conjunction with the Tri-County Lodging, the expected economic impact of a soccer complex attracting up to 300 soccer teams for major tournaments each weekend in both spring and fall would be $75 million increase in visitor spending while creating additional employment opportunities during slower fall and spring weekends.

The proposal will be on the November ballot.

Attendees also heard about a planned expansion of the Lake Regional Health System hospital. The expected timeline is three years for completion of the 40,000 square foot building that will bring labs and other ancillary services under one roof.

Mayor John McNabb of Camdenton reported that the planned community center is on track for completion in 2021. The city has hired an architect and a project manager for the 29,000 square foot center. The projected cost for the project is expected to be around $5 million. Other Camdenton projects are an extension of the airport runway from the current 4000 ft. to 5000 ft. Funding for the extension comes through grants from the Federal Aeronautics Administration and the Missouri Department of Transportation. The city of Camdenton will provide 10% of the total cost.

McNabb also provided data supporting the City Park department’s successful season. The Arts in the Park event drew 1500 participants, and the aquatic center reported 10,000 paid admissions this year.

Dr. Hal Higdon, Chancellor of the Ozarks Technical Community College System and president of the OTC Springfield Campus, addressed the advantages of having a strong community college system to provide a much-needed workforce for healthy expansion of the local and regional economy.

Mayor of Lake Ozark, Gerry Murawski, explained that there are four things a city needs: economic development, housing, workforce, and transportation. The city of Lake Ozark currently has developments ongoing including a $50 million expansion to Lakeside Village. Other projects on the mayor’s list are paving the Bagnell Dam strip and building a parking lot to relieve some of the congestion during events on the strip. Murawski also described the express shuttle service in its second year. The shuttle picks up visitors at their hotel and delivers them to their destination on the strip.

Osage Beach Mayor John Olivarri reported that Osage Beach currently has a $40 million development project scheduled to begin near Nichols road. This development would be an R3 zone for multi-family housing. The proposed apartment complex would contain 200 units. Mayor Olivarri reported that no city tax money is involved in this project, but the anticipated residents would support the city’s tax base.