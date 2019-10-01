Over the last year and a half, the fight has been on to keep alive a piece of Camden County history. The Green’s Mill Bridge has been at the center of this, with a new local group forming called Green’s Mill Historical Bridge Inc., who are raising $87,000 to complete the ownership process for the location.

Once the financial commitments have been reached, FHWA and MoDOT will transfer the bridge rights alongside the promised amount of $207,000 from refunded demolition costs.

Alongside these efforts, MoDOT has been working on a new bridge to take the place of the old Green’s Mill Bridge for local vehicle traffic. That bridge has since been completed and will be officially opened for use during a ribbon cutting this week. The ceremony will take place Wednesday October 2nd at 10:00 AM and will be hosted on top of the Green’s Mill Bridge in a moment of honor for the old structure.

Lonetta Bartell, one of the leading members of Green’s Mill Bridge Inc., says that Bob Lynch, MoDOT District Engineer, will be leading the ceremony with a speech about the location. Following this, the ceremony will be turned over to Bartell to discuss the ongoing efforts by the group to update and ready the old bridge for residential use.

Throughout 2019, the group has held a number of fundraising events to raise the $87,000 needed. Bartell says these events have done a great job raising money for the bridge and gaining new interest. The group will now turn to crowdfunding the bridge directly.

The goals for the updating process are still in line with what Bartell and the group had previously outlined in April. They hope to install walkway paths with handrails, update the walking surface and repaint the entire bridge, which is where much of the money will be going. Bartell believes the structure hasn’t been repainted in over 50 years, leading to the concern of lead paint needing to be removed.

Overall, Bartell says she and the group are very happy with the progress they;’ve made and hopes anyone able will come out to the free event to enjoy the history that is taking place. “This is history in the making,” Bartell said.

“This bridge belongs to all of us in Camden County and it’s a Camden County treasure that will be saved.”