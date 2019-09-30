Heather DeLaurent, librarian at Camdenton Middle School, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Often times the library can be thought of as the heart of the school. Students and teachers regularly journey their way into the library's world of reading and technology. At CMS, Mrs. DeLaurent always greets the students with a smile. Not only does she consistently promote reading throughout our building, but also she makes sure Chromebooks and all other things technology is ready for students and staff. Her commitment to Camdenton Middle School is impeccable. Heather DeLaurent is one of the many reasons why CMS is a great place to be! Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.