During the month of October, Baxter's Lakeside Grille will raise money for the fight against breast cancer and promote breast cancer awareness with “Set the Sun on Breast Cancer” — month-long specials and a special event at the Lake of the Ozarks restaurant.

Throughout the month, Baxter’s will raise money for the HOPE Program at Lake Regional Cancer Center with the following special offers:

Baxter’s will offer Chocolate Strawberry Gooey Butter Cake, a spin-off of one of the restaurant’s most popular desserts — rich chocolate butter cake with pink cream cheese frosting and a drizzle of strawberry sauce, served with vanilla ice cream. Baxter’s will donate $1 from the sale of every cake.

The featured drinks of the month will be a Pink Lemontini, made with New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade Vodka and Baxter's house-made limoncello; and Pink Hurricane, made with bourbon, ginger beer and cranberry juice. With each feature drink purchase, Baxter’s will donate $1 from the sale.

Every day in October, Baxter's will donate a portion of sales from that day’s Chef's Steak Cut or Fish of the Day sales.

Every Sunday evening in October from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Baxter’s will donate a portion of sales from that evening’s prime rib feature, and guests will receive a complimentary piece of Chocolate Strawberry Gooey Butter Cake with their order of prime rib.

On Monday, Oct. 28, Baxter’s will also host the Third Annual “Pink Out” party, a special fundraising evening event. For a $50 per person donation to Lake Regional, each guest will enjoy gourmet appetizers and specialty samplings, plus house wine, domestic beer and well drinks.

Guests are encouraged to wear pink to the event.

Baxter’s is normally closed on Mondays but will be open for the private party fundraiser on Oct. 28. Reservations are required.

Lake Regional Cancer Center's HOPE Program (Helping Others Prosper and Endure) provides supportive services to breast cancer patients, including free mammograms for high-risk patients with financial need, free nutritional supplements for patients needing nutritional support, fuel purchase assistance, drug co-pay assistance, transportation assistance and free haircuts for ladies who may lose their hair as a result of cancer treatment.

Donations also contribute to various community cancer screening activities, purchase of medical equipment for patient comfort, staff education and support group activities.

For more information on the HOPE Program, please visit lakeregional.com. Supporters who wish to attend the Oct. 28 event may make reservations by calling Baxter’s at 573-365-2669. Baxter’s is located at 2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Visit baxterslakesidegrille.com.