A Stover driver is in serious condition after overcorrecting and striking a fence in Morgan County Friday.

A Stover driver is in serious condition after overcorrecting and striking a fence in Morgan County Friday.

Johnathon T. Roach, 23, was driving his 2004 Ford E350 on Rt. D when he travelled off the right side of the roadway and then returned to the road. However, Roach overcorrected the return and went off the right side of the road, striking a fence and then a tree.

Roach was sent to University Hospital by MU Air Care and is facing serious injuries. The vehicle was totaled. Roach was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.