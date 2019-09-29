A Smithton ATV driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after striking a ditch in Morgan County Saturday night.

Rachel D. Randall, 28, was driving her 2006 Arctic Car ATV on MO 135 when she crossed the center line and ran off the roadway. The ATV proceeded to strike a ditch and overturn. Randall was transported to Bothwell Hospital and is recovering from serious injuries.

The ATV received minor damage. Randall was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.