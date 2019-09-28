The United States Congress authors the tax laws and the IRS implements them. The IRS adds meat to the bones of the tax law and produces regulations, explanations, instructions, tax forms, etc., and collects taxes. Can you see a possible conflict? Theoretically (ignoring our national debt), the President and his Cabinet cannot spend money until taxes are collected. As a result, the IRS always takes a position that produces more taxes. In a perfect world, the IRS would agree with the letter and intent of every tax law passed by Congress. In the real world, the result is conflict.

For years, Congress has used tax breaks to motivate people to take certain actions and to refrain from others to stimulate the economy. Additionally, since most members of Congress like their jobs and would prefer to keep their jobs for two more years, is it possible that Congress might put a big tax break in the tax code, which could directly benefit some of their biggest contributors? The point is that Congress could have many reasons to reward certain actions with tax breaks. The conflict begins when the IRS does not agree with the tax breaks Congress built into the tax code.

Here is a powerful example of how the IRS bullies taxpayers into paying more taxes than the law requires. Years ago, the Shellito case was the cover story of the June 2011 issue of the Tax Pro Monthly. The headline read: “IRS Denies Employee Benefit Program Deduction for Housewife–Taxpayers’ employment arrangement not valid” by Stephanie Davis. I am very familiar with Section 105, Medical Expense Reimbursement Plans (MERP), and have recommended them to clients with the right fact pattern.

Before continuing, let me explain how the MERP works. A small business owner (Schedule C) or a farmer (Schedule F) hires his spouse to work in the business or on the farm. The spouse/employee receives a robust health insurance plan that allows for 100% reimbursement of the cost of health insurance and all out-of-pocket costs incurred by the entire family, including the spouse/employer. The IRS does not like the MERP because it allows the couple to deduct all their medical costs when the plan is set up properly.

The Shellito case addressed the 2001-02 tax returns of Milo and Sharlyn Shellito who are farmers in Kansas. The Tax Court in TC Memo 2010-41 ruled in favor of the IRS and against the taxpayers because: 1) Sharlyn listed her occupation as “Housewife,” 2) she was not a bona fide employee, and 3) her work on the farm was incidental to “a shared enterprise of marriage.” But the Tax Court disallowed the 20% accuracy penalty because the Shellitos relied on advice of their accountant.

The Tax Court ruling ignored the following facts: 1) Sharlyn kept a daily log of the hours she spent on farm work, 2) an accountant performed tax preparation and payroll services for the farming business, 3) the accountant helped them with their employment agreement, 4) the accountant recommended a Section 105 MERP plan through an industry expert (TASC), and 5) the accountant properly reported Sharlyn’s wages on Schedule F and reported the MERP as employee benefits.

After the Tax Court loss, the case was appealed to the Court of Appeals where the Shellitos lost again. Finally, the taxpayers prevailed in the Tenth Circuit Court. Three judges unanimously reversed the Tax Court’s decision. They chastised the previous decision affirming that Section 105 is established law. Concerning the employment agreement, employment paperwork and work log, the Shellitos had “crossed all of the t’s and dotted all of the i’s.” So, the documentation was perfect, but the IRS was not satisfied.

The federal tax savings from using the MERP for two years was $10,942. This would have been assessed during the initial audit. At that point, they had the choice to pay the tax or fight it by hiring attorneys to file a petition with Tax Court. Put yourself in their shoes. What would you do? Would you pay $10,942 to make the IRS go away, or would you pay tax attorneys two or three times the tax assessment to fight it with no guaranty of victory?

Fortunately for the Shellitos, the TASC audit guaranty helped them stay the course and ultimately prevail. However, the lesson is sobering. Two Kansas farmers did everything right, but the IRS ignored part of the tax code and disallowed this legal tax break. They had to fight to keep a deduction the code already gave them.

The Shellito case stands out as an example of how the IRS operates. They conveniently ignore established law or twist the facts. The result is always an increase in taxes. To summarize the lessons from the Shellito case, the IRS:

1. Wants you to pay more tax because they say so,

2. Interprets the tax code in a way that produces more taxes without trying to understand what the tax code really says,

3. Takes advantage of the cost of litigation and holds firm on unethical positions knowing that most taxpayers who owe $1,000 to $25,000 will settle and pay rather than incurring expensive legal fees,

4. Continues to intimidate compliant taxpayers because most people would rather pay a tax assessment than waste time and emotional stress fighting an uphill battle,

5. Knows that most people are afraid of the IRS and will avoid a confrontation at all costs, and

6. Assumes many business owners view IRS Audits as a tax roulette; a cost of living in this great country. If they pay more than their legal share of taxes one year, oh well, life goes on.

Aric Schreiner, CPA, PFS, Certified Tax Strategist, helps successful professionals and small business owners strategize to reduce taxes and audit risk.