Susan Ebling, with RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks, Krantz & Associates, has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Only 22 percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.

“Susan’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and our community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said Jeff Krantz, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Susan is a member of our RE/MAX team.”

Ebling has been serving her community as a RE/MAX agent for more than 13 years and has extensive experience in waterfront homes, condos, and investment properties. Among Ebling’s list of achievements, she has earned the Top Agent Award for RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks, the Bagnell Dam Association of REALTORS® Award of Excellence and numerous others. In addition, Ebling actively supports the Lake of the Ozarks Chapter of the Dream Factory, Camp Wonderland and the RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks Charitable Foundation.

RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Osage Beach, Missouri.