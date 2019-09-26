A public forum is scheduled from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Exchange Venue in Camdenton to discuss the increase in the Tri County Lodging Association (TCLA) lodging tax to develop a Destination Tournament Soccer Complex (DTSC) in Osage Beach.

A public forum is scheduled from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Exchange Venue in Camdenton to discuss the increase in the Tri County Lodging Association (TCLA) lodging tax to develop a Destination Tournament Soccer Complex (DTSC) in Osage Beach. The TCLA lodging tax increase will be on the November 5th election ballot. The recommended site for an 8-field synthetic turf DTSC is located on 51 acres in Osage Beach within the Arrowhead Development project, which is the prior Dogwood Hills Golf Course. The Arrowhead Development Group has donated the land and committed to building an access road to the DTSC off Nichols Road should the tax increase pass. The City of Osage Beach has a cooperative agreement with TCLA to bond, design, build, own and operate the DTSC should there be a positive vote from the community.

The Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau (CVB) and Tri County Lodging Association (TCLA) have been studying for quite some time, how they could bring additional visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks and increase the economic activity of the entire Lake Area. In 2016 the CVB & TCLA completed a two-phase feasibility study conducted by Convention & Sports Leisure (CSL) on recreational complexes. The study indicated the Lake Area could support a DTSC with 12-14 tournaments with 50-300 teams each weekend in the spring and again in the fall. It is estimated that this would have a $75 million economic impact annually for the Lake Area.

Since the completion of the CSL feasibility study, the CVB, TCLA and other local businesses and organizations moved forward with exploring how a DTSC complex could be funded, designed, built, and operated in the most efficient manner possible. XO Strategic, a company owned by former Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer and former owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Deron Cherry, and led by former Major League Soccer executives and youth soccer entrepreneurs, were engaged to operationalize the CSL study. On December 4, 2018, XO Strategic rendered their report that concluded that the Lake Area had a unique opportunity to capitalize on the growing $17 billion youth sports industry by constructing a DTSC financed primarily from a proposed increase in the lodging tax at the Lake. The TCLA Board of Directors has approved a November 2019 election initiative that seeks a 3% increase in the lodging tax in Camden County, a 1% increase in the lodging tax in Miller County and a 3% increase in the lodging tax in Morgan County.

Tim Jacobsen, Executive Director of the CVB states, “The idea of a sporting facility that will bring families to the Lake Area in the shoulder seasons and create the estimated economic growth for the entire Lake is very exciting. The community has been very supportive of this type of long-term project that will benefit all businesses in the Lake Area and the overall economic growth for years to come.”

Dane W. Henry, FACHE, Chief Financial Officer, Lake Regional Health Systems has stated, “The development of this soccer complex represents a rare and important opportunity to strengthen and diversify the Lake Area’s economy. A family focused attraction, such as a destination sporting facility, will undoubtedly bring new visitors and revenue to multiple Lake of the Ozarks resorts, hotels, restaurants and other attractions. I truly believe this facility will introduce the Lake to an entirely new generation of young visitors. It will establish our community and region as the place they associate with vacation and enjoyment. We must aggressively pursue this incredible opportunity!”

The public forum will be conducted by Lake TV and will host Tim Jacobsen, spokesperson for the Citizens for the Promotion of Sports Tourism at the Lake of the Ozarks, Jim Judas, Treasurer and Mayor John Olivarri from the City of Osage Beach, whom will both give a brief updates and then open the floor to questions. The Exchange Venue is located at 57 Court Circle S.W. just off the square in Camdenton. There will be a second public forum from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Monday, October 28th at Four Seasons POA Community Center, which is located at 36 Vintage Landing Drive in Four Seasons just off Horseshoe Bend Parkway. For more information on the DTSC please visit www.VoteLakeSoccer.com.