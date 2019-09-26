Camdenton Police have confirmed that narcotics, weapons and what appeared to be an explosive substance were present in a hotel room at the Camdenton Sleep Inn. Contrary to prior reports, no bomb was present.

The press release read as follows:

On September 26th at approx. 1:22 PM Officers with the Camdenton Police Department were dispatched to the Sleep Inn on E. Hwy. 54 Camdenton, MO to assist hotel staff with a problem with a tenant. Upon entry Officers made contact with one black male subject and observed narcotics, weapons and what appeared to be an explosive substance.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-County Fire Department and Missouri State Hwy Patrol assisted the Camdenton Police Department to investigate this scene.

For everyone’s safety, the building and parking lot was evacuated. Missouri State Hwy Patrol bomb squad responded to secure and safely remove the item.

Investigation to continue.