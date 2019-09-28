Dynamic Laker individuals are key. They inspire. They motivate. They make “Great!” happen. Exceptional people are living proof that earnest work combined with compassion yield great results and in turn inspire others to learn more, do more, and become more.

The Camdenton R-III Education Foundation, Inc. is seeking inspiring nominees to be honored at their upcoming Elegant Evening slated for April 17, 2020. Applicants can be nominated in one of three categories: Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding Educational Professionals, or Friends of the District. The due date of November 8th is quickly approaching. Applications can be mailed or dropped off in person at the Camdenton R-III School District Administration Office, P. O. Box 1409, Camdenton, MO 65020-1409.

A full description of this award and the nomination application can be found at www.camdentonschools.org, under the community tab, select Camdenton R-III Education Foundation, Inc, then select Hall of Leaders link on the right. The Camdenton Foundation is a 501(c)3 non profit corporation whose mission is to generate and manage resources to enhance learning opportunities for students and staff in our school district. Three major areas of support are student scholarships, classroom impact grants, and educator scholarships.

Questions regarding the application may be answered on the website www.camdentonschools.org, by emailing to edufoundation@camdentonschools.org, or by calling (573) 346-9213.