Mary Andeline will be the “Featured Artist of the Month” for October 2019. The Lake Area Fine Art Academy & Galleria will host an Open House (Meet & Greet the Artist) in her honor Saturday, October 5th, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

Mary Andeline, is primarily a self-taught realist. Her interest in art began in High School and was later influenced by a year spent in West Germany and touring Austria and Switzerland.

Mary, having had lessons with a wildlife specialist in St. Louis, later decided to go to college and received a degree in Elementary Education specializing in Art.

Mary is a member of the Lake Arts Council in Lake Ozark, where she is now serving as Committee Chair for the Visual Arts. Mary is a member and former president of the Ozark Brush & Palette Club. She was also a former member of the St. Louis Artist Guild, South County Art Association and the Jefferson County Art Group before she and her husband, Gary moved to the Lake of the Ozarks. Specializing in Oil, Acrylic and Watercolor, her favorite subjects include flowers, wildlife, country scenes, landscapes and seascapes, while she remains flexible to paint new ideas and subject matter. Mary enjoys staying active in the community with her art. She has been a guest artist in the Fine Arts Gallery in Jefferson College, she has had a one-man show for the Vine Wine and Art Gallery in Osage Beach and had her paintings on the “Wall of Fame” in the Lake Arts Council office, a guest speaker for career days in both elementary and secondary levels, also a substitute school teacher for many years.

Mary remains involved by participating as a judge, giving workshops and demonstrating her techniques to the public during some of her shows. Mary has also taught private art lessons in oil, acrylic and watercolor for many years. Her students have ranged in ages from early elementary to older adults. She says the interest of others in art inspires her to continue.

Mary has exhibited her work in local, national, and International shows. Her work has won numerous awards, including Christmas Car Competition for the Epworth Children’s Home, National Earth Day Competition sponsored by the Telephone Pioneers of America, and has won numerous “Best of Shows” awards. She also had a painting in a Gallery in Lyon, France.

Mary enjoys painting the beauty that occurs in nature and feels that “Art makes the simple things in life come alive.”