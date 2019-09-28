Founded in 1836, the town of Augusta overlooks the Missouri River Valley, about 37 miles west of St. Louis.

Leonard Harold followed Daniel Boone to St. Charles County building Augusta into a prosperous agricultural community, producing grain, livestock and wine grapes. In 1870 when the Missouri River cut a new channel, the town was left without a boat landing, but the farmland continued to thrive, nestled against a background of wooded hills.

When the German settlers first arrived to this region in the 1800s, it reminded them of everything they loved about their homeland. The sweeping vistas of the Missouri River valley, the Osage Ridge with its tree-covered slopes.

These hard-scrabble few soon created a new way of life and an entire community centered on wine-growing and wine-making.

Vineyards and cozy farmsteads began to line the bluffs. Wine took on the role as the center of the community.

The Augusta Wine Trail was created to celebrate the location in the Augusta AVA (American Viticultural Area), which was the first designed grape growing area in the country. The wines that come from this area are the centerpiece of what joins the four wineries together. And while wine is the centerpiece, what we create is the chance to preserve this tradition for generations to come.

All of the wine you taste from the Augusta Wine Trail wineries are produced from grapes on those properties . No imports and no blends with outside vineyards.

From the Missouri Wine trail listings, check out these wineries:

Augusta Winery • 5601 High Street, Augusta; 636-228-4301 augustawinery.com

In 1988 the Augusta Winery was established by Tony Kooyumjian. His goal was to produce the highest quality wine possible to best represent the terroir in the Augusta Viticultural Area. Augusta Winery features those high quality wines still today, ranging from dry dinner wines to sweet dessert wines utilizing grape varieties such as Vidal Blanc, Chardonel, Seyval Blanc, Vignoles, Chambourcin, and Norton.

Balducci Vineyard • 6601 State Highway 94, Augusta; 636-482-8466 balduccivineyards.com

Proprietors Rick and Carol Balducci invite you to visit Augusta, Missouri's newest winery, featuring world class wine and food, paired and beautiful scenic vistas. Live music, April thru October on Saturday and Sunday.

Noboleis Vineyards • 100 Hemsath Road, Augusta; 636-482-4500 noboleisvineyards.com

Noboleis Vineyards is an estate vineyard and winery in Augusta, offering Missouri wines coming from their own vineyards and produced onsite. As a boutique winery, They are able to offer quality wines that range from dry to sweet and serve every palate. The wine tasting room and winery sit on top of a hill overlooking their vineyards and the rolling hills of Augusta, MO.

Montelle Winery • 201 Montelle Drive, Augusta; 636-228-4464 montelle.com

Montelle Winery is located atop Osage Ridge just one and a half miles east of Augusta, Missouri. It commands a magnificent view of the Missouri River Valley, the Village of Augusta and the surrounding farms and vineyards. Montelle Winery is a combination of Montelle Vineyards, founded in 1970, and Osage Ridge Winery, founded in 1984.