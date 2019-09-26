In October of 2018 Lake Ozark Fire District and Osage Beach Fire District combined forces in an effort to fund much needed upgrades to their communications systems.

In October of 2018 Lake Ozark Fire District and Osage Beach Fire District combined forces in an effort to fund much needed upgrades to their communications systems. These systems are the lifeline to emergency responders not only within individual departments but crossing jurisdictional lines and disciplines. One of the priorities addressed by the 9/11 Commission was Interoperability between all emergency responders on the scene of an incident. The failure of the communications systems led to failures within the response system on that day.

Fire Districts have developed a three county communications plan that when adopted by individual departments allows for seamless communications within area fire districts. Additionally we have been working on interoperability within the structure of the State of Missouri and their program known as MOSWIN.

The MOSWIN system is statewide communications systems that gives you the ability communicate with any participating agency no matter the discipline, across the state. Whether we are bringing in resources or supplying resources, by having the capability of our standard VHF communications or switching to the MOSWIN System we better insure interoperability thus adding another level of safety to our responders. Additionally with the States infrastructure is established communications in geographic areas that are currently a challenge due to topography.

The grant received was in the amount of $483,000 of which both Osage Beach and Lake Ozark will be responsible for $11,500 each. These funds will go to purchase and install 40 mobile dual band radios and 45 portable dual band radios.