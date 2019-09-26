The Sleep Inn location in Camdenton is currently in an evacuated state with law enforcement present. Owner Sagar Patel says the building is vacant and everyone is safe.

No official confirmation from a verified source has been received about a supposed bomb threat in the building. Updates will be given as released by law enforcement.