When Angie Boagden and two other investors purchased a closed-down restaurant located down A Road in Camden County 12 years ago, they knew it was a leap of faith. Today, however, Angie says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

It might seem a bit off the beaten path, but Willowes is only a 2-mile detour off of Highway 54 in Linn Creek. So close and so worth it.

It’s got everything you could want — home cooked meals and friendly service in a neighborhood setting.

Angie answers a burning question asked frequently, “How did you come up with the name?” She said when they were going to the bank for a loan all those years ago they had to think of a name quickly and came up with Willowes — because they knew they “will owe forever.” Today Angie owns the bar with her sister Tammy Wilde, who was also an original owner.

“We have so many repeat customers,” Angie says. “People you know by name when they walk through the door. Personal service and home-cooked meals are a big draw.”

The four page menu has lots of stick-to-your-ribs food but favorites include: fried chicken, grouper sandwich and the portobello mushroom appetizer. They hand-bread everything from the chicken strips and tenderloin to the onion straws, and make 100 percent real mashed potatoes.

Many people rave about the fried potato salad. To keep everything fresh, as much as possible is purchased locally, including beef from Tom’s Slaughter House located right cross the street.

With non-smoking inside, it’s a family atmosphere so feel free to bring the kids.

Expect a packed house of locals enjoying fried chicken every Tuesday (as well as on the first Sunday of the month), Texas Hold em’ on Mondays and live music or karaoke on Saturday evenings. Casino games and a pool table will also keep you entertained.

Willowes Bar & Grill 2010 State Road A, Montreal Open at 11 a.m. daily Closed at 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday Non-smoking inside. Smoking section outside.