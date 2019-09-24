The Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate after a shooting early Sunday at a swingers night club left five people wounded.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at The SPOTT Lifestyle and Swingers Club at the 2100 block of Television Place, north of 23rd Street in an unincorporated area between Independence and Kansas City. In a social media post, Sheriff Darryl Forte said traffic congestion from the club delayed deputies' arrival, and by the time they reached the club they learned five shooting victims had left the scene in private vehicles.

Detectives located all the victims at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but all refused to cooperate, the sheriff said. There is no clear motive, but several witnesses did cooperate, he said, and deputies recovered “numerous” shell casings at the scene.

