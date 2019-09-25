Linn Creek officials took the first step towards a more accessible restroom facility Tuesday afternoon as they broke ground at Memorial Park.

Linn Creek officials took the first step towards a more accessible restroom facility Tuesday afternoon as they broke ground at Memorial Park. Builders at the site confirmed that the new facility would be an 18X18 space with two single occupant restrooms. The restrooms will also be handicap accessible. The back side will be used for park maintenance storage needs.

The estimated cost of the project is $97,065 and should be completed in March 2020. City Clerk Jackie Miller says the park activities and group events spawned the project as they grow larger. She says it will more useful for parents knowing that full-sized restrooms will be available and clean at a moment’s notice. The park will also be receiving open Wi-Fi for all park patrons to use.