Lake Area Youth Robotics kids, coaches, and parents gathered to accept a generous donation from Kiwanis Club of Ozark Coast. This donation will be used to cover costs related to various teams’ needs such as robotic parts, qualifying event registration fees, team shirts, etc. On its 2nd season, Lake Area Youth Robotics supports 4 teams – 1 in FLL, Jr. (Grades K-4), 1 in the FLL (Grades 4-7) and two in FTC (Grades 7-12) categories. Lake Area Youth Robotics is an independent organization registered as part of the FIRST program (www.firstinspires.org). If you would like to donate, contact Carla Dixon (carla-dixon@outlook.com) or Maria R. Davis (mariardavis@charter.net). Join the group’s Facebook page – Lake Area Youth Robotics.” (In photo: Front row, holding banner: Spencer Dixon and Joshua Davis, FTC Team Members/ Second row, holding check: Carla Dixon, LAYR President and Maria Davis, LAYR Secretary/Treasurer/ Back row: Kiwanis members and Richard Holtmeyer, LAYR FTC Coach (4th from left).