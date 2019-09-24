Camdenton High School National Art Honor Society Members Addy Normand and Kaitlin Lumb donated their time and talents on Saturday night, September 20, 2019, to paint at the Kids Harbor Helping Kids Dinner.

Camdenton High School National Art Honor Society Members Addy Normand and Kaitlin Lumb donated their time and talents on Saturday night, September 20, 2019, to paint at the Kids Harbor Helping Kids Dinner. Their painting was auctioned off for the benefit of Kids Harbor for the amount of $2,500! They were also asked to paint an additional painting, which was also sold for $2,500! So, together, they earned $5,000 for the benefit of Kids Harbor Child Advocacy center.

The Camdenton High School National Art Honor Society will be hosting an Elegant Etiquette Autumn Tea on November 2, to benefit the High School’s National Art Honor Society. The proceeds will help students, like these, who give back to their community. The tea is for elementary students in kindergarten through the second grade along with a parent or guardian. The morning will consist of an etiquette lesson and a craft followed by tea to practice what you have learned! For more information or to make your reservation please contact Camdenton High School art teacher Amy Bruck at 573-346-9226 or email at abruck@camdentonschools.org.

Please consider attending this event to support NAHS in their efforts to build their organization and continue giving back to the community.