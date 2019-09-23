During the evening hours of September 19, 2019, the Miller County Sheriff's Office & Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Mount Pleasant.

During the evening hours of September 19, 2019, the Miller County Sheriff's Office & Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in Mount Pleasant. A search of the residence resulted in the arrest of seven people and the seizure of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. Heroine, cocaine, prescription pills, a stolen motorcycle, marijuana, and an illegal handgun were also seized as a result of the search.

Nathanael O. Davis 34, of Versailles is currently being held on $200,000.00 bond for Trafficking 1st degree, Receiving stolen property, Unlawful possession of a firearm, and Delivery of a controlled substance x2. Davis was out on bond at the time of this arrest for three previous drug cases.

Reyne D. Bachtel 38, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance. Reyne is currently on supervised probation out of Miller County.

Katie Croswhite 34, of Jefferson City is being held on $200,000.00 bond for Trafficking 1st degree, Receiving stolen property, and Delivery of a controlled substance x2.. Katie is currently on supervised probation out of Morgan County.

Justin R.L. Vaught 29, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance. Justin is currently on supervised probation out of Miller County.

Kenneth W. Davenport 32, of Eldon is being held on $25,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Randy J. Engelage 37, of Eldon is being held on $50,000.00 bond for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Miller County Sheriff, Louie Gregoire would like to thank the citizens of Miller County for their continued support in assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the fight to remove these dangerous drugs from our community.