During the 2018-19 school year, the Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club spent a total of $15,659.39 and provided 2,263 youth assists to children in the Climax Springs School District. These assists ranged from school supplies, shoes and a lot of clothes to 720 Buddy Packs (weekend food) and student activity physicals.

Nearly 80 percent of Climax Springs children qualify for the Free and Reduced School Breakfast and Lunch Program.This means they live below the federal poverty line.

The Idiots Club provided funds to assist Principal Brandon Jackson initiate a Positive Referral Incentive Program, whereby students caught in the act of “helping” others or some other positive action in school, were referred to Principal Jackson for a free slice of pizza and a cola at the local convenience store.

The charity spent $3,065.75 on Buddy Pack food and another $12,593.64 providing other child assists. In addition, Levis donated $8,500 and Aeropostale donated $3,050 worth of new clothes to the children. All together the retail value of all items provided to the children in the Climax Springs last school year was $36,457.76.

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club is a 501(c)3 charity. In five years these Jesters of Goodwill have spent more than $332,560.34 helping children in Camdenton, Climax Springs, Eldon, Macks Creek and School of the Osage. If you would like to aid children living in poverty, go to www.LakeOfTheOzarksIdiotsClub.org or donations can be mailed to: Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club, 99 Arthur Drive, Camdenton, MO 65020.