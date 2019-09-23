Watch a parade, tour campus departments during open houses and cheer the Miner football team to victory as part of Missouri University of Science and Technology’s 2019 “MinerFest” Homecoming celebration, held Oct. 4-5.

Numerous activities are planned for Homecoming weekend, and many are open to the public. Information about tickets and registration is available at mineralumni.com/homecoming. For more details, contact the Miner Alumni Association at 573-341-4145 or at 800-JOMINER (800-566-4637).

Homecoming 2019 will include:

Friday, Oct. 4

— Homecoming Registration, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Hasselmann Alumni House.

— Miner Legends Luncheon, Noon-1:30 p.m., Hasselmann Alumni House. Help honor some of S&T’s most distinguished alumni as they receive Miner Alumni Association awards. Tickets are required.

— Department Open Houses, 3-4 p.m., various academic departments. View the full schedule of events at mineralumni.com/homecoming for a full listing.

— Silver and Gold Gathering, 5-8 p.m., Hasselmann Alumni House. Reception starts at 5 p.m., and heavy hors d’oeuvres served at 6 p.m. Tickets are required.

Saturday, Oct. 5

— MinerFest Family Connection, 9:30 a.m., St. Pat’s Ballroom of the Havener Center. This annual parent event lets families get to know the university.

— Homecoming Registration, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Alumni Tent at the Gale Bullman Building parking lot.

— Student Union Board Homecoming Parade, 11 a.m. The parade route follows State Street to 11th Street past Hasselmann Alumni House.

— Miner Alumni Association Tailgate Party, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Alumni Tent at the Gale Bullman Building parking lot. Tickets are required.

— Missouri S&T Athletic Hall of Fame Room open to visitors, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Room G-25, Gale Bullman Building.

— Homecoming Football Game, 1 p.m. Allgood-Bailey Stadium. Cheer on the Miners as they take on Quincy University. Tickets are required.

— Miner Alumni Social, 6-8 p.m., Public House Brewing Co., 600 N. Rolla St.