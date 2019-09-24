Fall is upon us. Celebrate the changing seasons by going to one of these popular fall events at the Lake! Festival food, crafts, homemade apple butter … just a few reasons to attend.

Pumpkin Chunkin’ Palooza | Sept. 28

This event is held at Ozarks Amphitheater from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hosted by the Laurie-Sunrise Beach Rotary Club, activities include a pumpkin pie eating contest, food and beverages, local artisans, trebuchet demonstrations, face painting, a petting zoo, bounce houses, corn cob pit, on-site pumpkin decorating, a pirate and magic show and other entertainment. Admission is $8 for adults ages 13 and older, $5 for children ages 5-12 and $20 for a family pass (max of 6 family members). Parking is free.

The trebuchet contest will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with demonstrations held every hour. The pie eating contest begins at 1 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Share the Harvest Food Pantry, Lake Area Industries, the West Lake Aquatic Center and Food 4 Morgan County.

For more information, go to www.pumkinchunkinpalooza.com.

Turkey Festival | Sept. 28

The 34th annual Turkey Festival will be held in downtown Eldon with entertainment, food and activities all day. The day starts with a 5K at 7:30 a.m. at the Air Park. Cost is $20. Register at City Hall or by calling 573-3922156.

Vendors will line downtown with homemade crafts, food, and other merchandise for sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Make sure to go early to get one of the smoked turkey legs before they sell out. A kids carnival, bounce house, live music and other entertainment will be held.

For more information, go to www.eldonchamber.com.

Olde Tyme Apple Festival |

October 5 & 6

Downtown Versailles will be a buzz with activity as festival-goers take part in a parade, browse vendors, enjoy food, a car show and tons of other entertainment.

There will be several bands playing both days on various stages set up around the festival grounds. Another entertainment highlight each year is the annual Apple Festival Musical. This year “Newsies” will be performed at The Royal Theater. A 7 p.m. show will be held October 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 & 12. A 2 p.m. matinee will be October 6 & 13. Tickets are $10 for students and $5 for children ages 3-18.

The Compact Figure 8 Scramble will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Morgan County Fairgrounds and includes a Powder Puff Figure 8 Scramble, Kids Power Wheels Figure 8 Scramble and a full-size car demolition derby. Cost is $10 for adults over the age of 12 and free for those under.

For more information, go to www.versaillesapplefestival.com.

Osage Beach Fall Festival | October 12

The 19th annual City of Osage Beach Fall Festival is a free event at the Osage Beach City Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Games, a petty zoo, bounce houses, vendors, live entertainment and more will be held. Dozens of food and vendor booths will be set up. The i-Berry’s will perform, and professional hula hooper Katie Sunshine will wow the crowd.

For more information, go to www.osagebeach.org.

Apple Butter Days | October 18 & 19

Fresh-made apple butter and apple pies are the highlight of this annual festival held at the Camden County Museum. Crafters with a variety of items for sale, demonstrations, a quilt raffle, apple butter and apple pies will be available. Chili and soup lunch available for donation.

For information call 573-346-7191 or visit www.camdencountymuseum.org.