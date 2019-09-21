Revival this weekend at Susquehanna Baptist

Susquehanna Baptist Church, 17800 E. Susquehanna Ridge, Independence, will host a weekend revival with Hosea Bilyeau Family Southern Gospel Music at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Call 816-257-2080 for more information.

Garage sale set at Open Arms Community of Christ

Open Arms Community of Christ, 1021 W. College Ave., Independence, will host its Giant Garage Sale Sept. 27-28. The sale will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Items include furniture, clothing, shoes, electronics, decorations, books, kitchen items, bedding, holiday decor, games, jewelry. Donations may be brought to the church from 4 to 6 p.m., Sept. 26.

Missionary series at Stone Church

The missionary series “Jesus, Light of the World” continues Sunday at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. The series includes special speakers and music and ends with a service at the temple.

Sunday's theme is “Be a faithful servant.” Kara Johnson will be Sunday's presider, and Ben Byrne the speaker. Music will be provided by Clare Vlahos and Sandra Byrne.

Stone Church's Free Campfire Saturdays start at 6 p.m. Saturday in the east parking lot across River Boulevard.

Stone Church is handicap accessible, and closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired. For more information, call 816-254-2211 or visit www.stone-church.org.

DivorceCare and GriefShare offered at Timothy Lutheran

Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, is hosting a pair of 13-week support group programs, DivorceCare and GriefShare. Both are nondenominational groups. DivorceCare, for those experiencing separation and divorce, started this past Monday and runs 6-8 p.m. Mondays in Room 102. GriefShare starts Thursday and runs 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays in the Fireplace Room. Call Timothy Lutheran at 816-228-5300 for more information, and register your planned attendance. A one-time fee of $20 can be paid at the first session.

Day of Peace at Temple

The Community of Christ will mark the International Day of Peace at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Daily Prayer for Peace in Temple sanctuary, 201 S. River Blvd. The service will include music and prayers.

– The Examiner staff