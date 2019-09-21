The Past Presidents Association of Osage Community Elks Lodge 2705 (better known as the Laurie Elks) donated $500 to the Midwest Children’s Burn Camp.

Midwest Children’s Burn Camp (MCBC) challenges burn-injured children to be the best they can be and to expand their strengths and skills to the fullest. MCBC provides freedom from rejection, isolation, loneliness, and frustration that burn survivors can experience. This unforgettable summer camp experience gives the burn-injured child a renewed sense of independence and confidence. MCBC unites burn survivors, helping them play, heal, grow, and support each other after tragic and life-altering burns.

Elks welcome new members

Osage Community Elks Lodge in Laurie, initiated seven new Elks for membership on Sept. 8, 2019. The new members are Bill Carhoff, Kathy Riemann, Austin Grant, Wayne Maricle, Sheila Gadwood, Rick Gadwood, Larry Snodderly and (Frank Scarpino, acting ER).