A Russellville man is in serious condition after overturning his motorcycle Tuesday night in Miller County.

Andrew M. Brandt, 45, was driving his 2010 Harley Davidson on Highway 87 as he failed to negotiate a curve and travelled off the left side of the road. The bike overturned and left Brandt with serious injuries. He was transported to University Hospital.

Brandt was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The bike was totaled.