An Illinois man drowned in Camden County Wednesday night near the 3MM of the Big Niangua after a reported medical issue.

Stephen T. Malec, 67, reportedly suffered an unknown medical issue which caused him to fall into the waterway off his dock. Malec was retrieved from the water by another individual on the scene and was pronounced dead at the scene by Crystal K. Lloyd at 5:39 p.m.

This is Troop F's 8th fatality of September and the 48th of 2019.