The former chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, Janet Yellen, is this year’s winner of the Truman Medal for Economic Policy.

Yellen was chair from 2014 to 2018 and was on the Fed for 10 years before that. She also was chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors late in the Clinton administration. Today she’s a fellow at the Brookings Institute.

The award will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Truman Forum in the Plaza branch of the Kansas City Public Library, 4801 Main St. There’s a reception at 6. The program will include Yellen in a conversation with David Von Drehle, columnist for The Washington Post and a member of the Truman Library Institute. The event is free, though RSVPs are requested; go to www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org.

The award is given every other year by the Truman Library Institute, the Henry W. Bloch School of Management, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the Economic Club of Kansas City and the Missouri Council on Economic Education. In 2017, the award was given to Nobel Prize winner Robert Shiller. Other past winners include Paul Volcker and Alan Greenspan, both past Fed chairs.

While the Truman Library remains closed for an extensive renovation, other events and programs around town continue to tell the Truman story.

One is an exhibit at the Box Gallery, which is inside the Commerce Bank Building at 1000 Walnut St. in downtown Kansas City. “Harry S. Truman: Kansas City’s Commander in Chief,” describing the challenges the 33rd president faced and the decisions he made, runs through Oct. 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it’s free.

Free parking (validated inside the bank) is available for gallery visitors in the Commerce Bank Building Garage, 1025 Main St. Take the garage elevator to the second floor and enter the building.

There’s also a walking tour of the area, highlighting places that Truman frequented, including his haberdashery. Brochures for the self-guided tour are available in the gallery.

Also, “Moving Mountains: The Panama Canal, Presidential Power, and the Dawn of the American Century,” presented by the Truman Library Institute, is on display in the Truman Forum Auditorium at the Plaza branch library.