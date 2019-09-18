Kids and their families are invited to the Lake Regional Cares for Kids Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, in the hospital’s main parking lot. A free hot dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This festival is a chance to highlight the many ways that Lake Regional cares for kids,” said Mike Burcham, vice president of Lake Regional Physician Practices. “Lake Regional is proud to care for patients of all ages, beginning at birth.”

Kids will have fun with pumpkin painting, games, crafts, clowns, an inflatable slide and more activities. They also will be invited to tour the Lake Regional Emergency Department and take a look inside emergency vehicles, including a fire truck, ambulance and helicopter. The first 200 children, ages 10 and under, will receive a free Lake Regional Cares for Kids T-shirt.

Parents and caregivers can take advantage of free car seat checks. They also can interact with Lake Regional physicians, nurses and staff. Plus, MoCHIP will be set up in the hospital’s main lobby to provide free comprehensive child identification packets for parents to use in emergencies.

For a complete list of activities, visit lakeregional.com/CaresForKids.