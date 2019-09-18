Jacob Sullivan, First Vice President-Investment Officer, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Laurie, Missouri has been recognized as #18 on the Next Generation Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list by Forbes. This is the second year Sullivan has recognized by Forbes as a top Next Generation Advisor.

This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind – helping their clients succeed.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again by Forbes and be named as one of the Next Generation Best-In-State Wealth Advisors,” said Sullivan. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”

Jacob has more than 11 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Nicholls State University in Louisiana with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business. Sullivan is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional. In addition, Jacob has been named a Premier Advisor in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 by Wells Fargo Advisors, a distinction reserved for the firms’ top Advisors as measured by three or more of the following: length of service with the firm, completion of educational components, business production and professionalism.

Jacob and his wife, Beth, have two children and live in Lake Ozark. He is originally from Iowa and made frequent trips to the lake area with his family when he was growing up. His love of the lake convinced him to relocate and he has lived here since 2008. Sullivan is active in the Laurie Sunrise Beach Rotary Club, having served as President in 2013 -2014.

The Forbes Top Next Generation Best-In-State ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

With $1.7 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2019, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 13,799 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 5,390 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation’s largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is the trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of June 30, 2019. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com