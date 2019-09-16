Free Painting Group

Heart to Heart Center in Camdenton (near Gerbes) is hosting a free painting group Sept. 17 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday this fall. Everyone from beginner to advanced is welcome.

In-Water Boat Show

The Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association will host the In-Water Boat Show at Captain Ron’s Sept. 20-22. Dealers will have new cruisers, performance boats, runabouts, personal watercraft and a good selection of pre-owned boats.

Crossover Music Festival

The Crossover Christian Music Festival will be held at Ozarks Amphitheater Sept. 20-22. A variety of artists in the industry will be coming to the Lake to perform. Sunday’s worship service is free.