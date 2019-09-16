On September 16, 2019, Dillon J. Robertson pled guilty in Miller County Circuit Court to one count of the class B felony of First-Degree Child Molestation and one count of the class A misdemeanor of Second-Degree Child Molestation. Specifically, Robertson pled guilty to having “sexual contact” in 2015 with two juvenile females by touching their “genitals with his hand and he did so for the purposes of his sexual gratification.”

On September 16, 2019, Dillon J. Robertson pled guilty in Miller County Circuit Court to one count of the class B felony of First-Degree Child Molestation and one count of the class A misdemeanor of Second-Degree Child Molestation. Specifically, Robertson pled guilty to having “sexual contact” in 2015 with two juvenile females by touching their “genitals with his hand and he did so for the purposes of his sexual gratification.” Robertson pled guilty “open” to First-Degree Child Molestation without an agreement with the State regarding a final disposition and the court set the case for sentencing in November, 2019. Robertson was sentenced to one (1) year in the county jail on the charge of Second-Degree Child Molestation. Robertson remains in the Miller County jail in lieu of a bond.

A class B felony is punishable by a prison term of five (5) to fifteen (15) years in the Department of Corrections. A class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one (1) year in the county jail.

Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey thanks the officers of the Eldon Police Department for their hard work in resolving this case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Charges of criminal conduct are not evidence of guilt.

Please call the Miller Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 573-369-1940 with questions or inquiries.