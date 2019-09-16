If you boat on the Osage Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, and are not too far from the Hurricane Deck bridge, you may see the colorful yard of Cyndi and Raymond McGary. Cyndi says she wanted her place to look “happy,” and that’s what I found when I visited with her.

At the water’s edge is a purple covered landscape behind a sea wall where you can sit comfortably in colorful Adirondack chairs to watch the boats pass by. Cyndi thinks this is appropriate as she has been a Camdenton RIII School District bus driver for many years. But this is just the beginning of a yard full of blossoms of all colors and yard decorations that the McGarys have created.

Cyndi calls herself an outside person. She loves tinkering in the yard and each year she and her husband have added new flowers and yard ornaments to their place. She says she likes to go to stores that offer different plants too. And if they don’t work out, she doesn’t worry about it. She simply looks for a plant that “likes her yard.” And she has found many plants that are well suited for the lake area.

Cyndi and Raymond’s house sits somewhat above tiered walls that layer themselves down to the lake. It gives her ample room to plant a variety of larger bushes and flowers such as hydrangeas, rose bushes and green grasses and still be able to plant smaller impatiens and petunias, and flowering ground covers. Cyndi couldn’t name all the plants, but she says she mostly decides what to get by the way they look or the way they smell! She does like to plant flowers that bloom a long time. Since they aren’t able to mow in the front, they have chosen to use mulch on nearly all of the yard to make it easier to care for.

I asked her what her next project was going to be in the yard. She said there’s still more to finish on the lakeside, but she knows one thing is for sure. Whatever it is, she’s going to love doing it - outside! You may see Cyndi driving down the road in a school bus these days, but any other time, she’ll be enjoying her “tiny piece of the world.”