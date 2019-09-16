Joyce J. Young, 91, of Round Rock, Texas passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 of dementia.

She was born February 18, 1928 in Centralia, Illinois to Leland Spangler and Helen Setmeyer Spangler.

She was married to Haywood "Kay" Young and raised four children in Cape Girardeau, Missouri Joyce was active in VFW Ladies Auxillary, the Democratic Party and PTA.

Joyce enjoyed game shows, bunco with her friends and her dogs. Joyce was always known for her kindness and had a smile on her face at all times. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She and her husband moved to Camdenton, Missouri to be with their grandchildren. After her husband's death, she moved to Round Rock, TX to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Survivors include her brother, Leland Spangler, Jr. of Michigan and her sister, Carol Roge of Wisconsin; two daughters, Jo Ann Young (Jack, deceased) Crowell of Rolla, Missouri and Judith Young (Keith) Sharp of Round Rock; two granddaughters, Angela Crowell (Don) Keeting and Catherine Crowell (Ben) Tipton; four great grandchildren, Jackson Keeting, Alex Keeting, Abby Tipton and Anna Tipton.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, one son, John Michael Young and one daughter, Susan Kay Young Berube.

Friends may call at 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau, Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Brian Straus officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.