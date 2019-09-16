Delton Nihart, 77, of Bolivar, MO passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home in Bolivar, MO.

Delton was born in Kansas City, MO on October 24, 1941 to Harold and Evelyn Nihart. Over the course of his life, Delton spent much of his time perfecting his skills as an auto body and mechanic. If it had an engine, Delton could fix it. His love of engines translated into a deep love of racing.

Delton was a devoted NASCAR fan, and could more easily identify the drivers he didn’t care for than the drivers he liked. Delton also enjoyed many outdoor activities. He loved boating, fishing, skiing, and was a regular at the Red Fox Marina. After retirement, Delton took up golf, and especially loved to go to the course in Buffalo. Delton spent his career as a firefighter in Kansas City. After devoting 25 years of service to the city, Delton offered his knowledge again as a volunteer firefighter for Climax Springs. It was there that he served for 12 years, including as the stations Chief.

Delton’s life as a firefighter was a physical representation of his character: helpful, loving, and protective. Delton was a dear friend, a loving husband, and a caring father. Those who knew him were truly blessed.

Delton is survived by his loving wife, Joy Nihart, as well as his daughters: Gayla Whittle and husband Bruce; Lisa Keeney; Tammy Ellis and husband Brian, and Jill Shortell. He is also survived by his brother, Glenn Nihart and wife Janet, as his grandchildren: Brandon Whittle, Wyatt Whittle, Timothy Davis, Patrick Davis, Ryan Davis, and Jonathon Davis, Taylor Shortell, Karli Shortell, Kayla Thomas, Parker Ellis, Hunter Ellis, and 12 great grandchildren, as well as his faithful silky, Gidget. Memorial services for Delton Nihart will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, MO.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Delton’s honor to the Open Hearts United Methodist Church. .