Boating enthusiasts, get ready for the 34th Annual Fall Harbor Hop set for October 12th hosted by the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau. The hours for the hop run 11am-7pm except for some establishments that will open at 9am and close at 5pm. Please go to funlake.com/harborhop for a full list of locations and hours.

The Fall Harbor Hop, traditionally, is held the second Saturday of October. The Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau sponsors the Fall Harbor Hop as well as the Spring Harbor Hop held the first Saturday in May. Other sponsors include the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association and waterfront Restaurants.

The Harbor Hop is a boating event in which participants “Hop” from and to waterfront restaurants and marinas to draw playing cards to build a winning poker hand to become eligible to win prizes. Players can donate $20.00 per seven-card hand and start their hop and draw their first card at any of the 40+ sponsoring restaurants and marinas along the Lake’s main channel, the Big Niangua and Gravois arms.

“This event is a great opportunity for visitors and locals to get out on the Lake. We get a lot of hoppers dressed up in their Halloween costumes at this hop and it just adds some more fun to their day,” states Tim Jacobsen, Executive Director for the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau. “At the Harbor Hop, we can guarantee a good time. We invite everyone to come join the fun and enjoy our beautiful Lake.”

For more information about the Harbor Hop and other events, attractions, shopping, lodging and dining at Central Missouri’s scenic Lake of the Ozarks, visit www.funlake.com or call 1-800-FUN-LAKE (1-800-386-5253).