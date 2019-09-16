A St. Joseph man entered an open plea to a boating while intoxicated charge stemming from a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old University of Iowa student.

Cletus A. Barsch entered the plea in Miller County Circuit Court last. Sentencing for Barsch is scheduled for March of 2020.

The crash occurred on May 26, 2018 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Barsch admitted to driving under the influence, causing the death of Alec J. Potthoff, of Van Meter, IA and serious injuries to others. Barsch was also charged with failure to exercise the highest degree of caution and child endangerment. His 14-year-old daughter was a passenger in the boat he was driving. She was injured in the crash.

The crash was reported at the .03-mile marker on the Osage Arm around 10:00 p.m.

Barsch was operating a 2000 Baja Outlaw when he struck a 2003 Formula in the starboard side near the bow. The victim was sitting in the bow when the boats collided.

Potthoff was flown to the University of Missouri-Columbia with serious injuries. He was later transferred to a healthcare facility in Iowa where he died in August 2018 from the injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger in Barsch's boat and 2 passengers in the Formula were injured.