Oh! The places I have been! The things I have seen! Two weeks ago, I wrote about the first time I ever traveled with my wife’s parents. It was a long time ago to a place far, far away (Telluride, Colorado in 1988). All sorts of bizarre things happened, like my future in-laws making me pay for gas and forcing me to lie in the back of the van on top of their skis.

Fast forward thirty years, and I’m fortunate enough to still be traveling with my in-laws, but my how things have changed! About the time I finally got a job, and could actually afford to pay for gas, they quit making me pay for it. Perhaps this may have had something to do with the fact that I actually got married to their daughter during that era and finally shed the role of a shiftless, out-of-wedlock stowaway. The only thing they make me pay for anymore is my booze. Come to think of it, the gas deal may not have been that bad after all.

Over the summer, the entire extended family traveled to Asia. We went to Hong Kong and avoided the protests, but were forced to eat something known as dim sum nearly every meal. If you’re not familiar with dim sum, good for you. Try to keep it that way. We visited Singapore, where I spent the entire time nervously looking over my shoulder. I’d heard that they give you thirty lashes with a cane if they catch you ashing your cigarette on the sidewalk, cut your fingers off if you toss the butt into the street. Both of those places were interesting, but then there was Macau.

If it is your goal to visit the most surreal, inexplicable locations in the entire world, Macau would be a good place to start. Similar to Hong Kong (located an hour north by water jet), Macau is not really a city, a state or a country. It just is what it is. It is technically referred to as a “Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.” Communist China is located directly across the river and even a bad golfer like me could hit a five iron into the Forbidden Zone from the top of the Macau Tower (1,109 feet tall; buffet lunch and bungee jump package for $199 a head.)

But Macau is not China, it was explained to us by our tour guide, Cisco, who actually lives across the river in China and passes back and forth through immigration every day of his life. It was originally Portuguese, but was relinquished and became independent in 1974. All of the street signs are still written in both Cantonese and Portuguese, even though Cisco has never heard anyone in Macau speak Portuguese in at least twenty years. “The Portuguese don’t come here anymore because nobody can understand them. Nobody can talk to them. Their language is too complicated.” He didn’t mention that to say “Thank You” in Cantonese takes about 45 seconds of jabbering.

“Beware of the Chinese selling things on the streets,” Cisco warned us. “All of it is fake. The watches are fake. The purses are fake. I even found out one day while eating lunch in one of their restaurants that the fried chicken is fake.”

“If it wasn’t chicken, what was it?” my father-in-law asked him.

“Only because you ask, I feel I must answer,” Cisco said. “I hate to inform you of this,” he paused, sighed and looked down, shaking his head. “I ate of the rat.”

Macau is the most densely populated place on earth, more densely populated than Mumbai, or Manila, or the Fieldhouse on dollar pitchers night. The difference is that Macau is modern, spotlessly clean, entirely free from the ravages of poverty, pollution and political corruption (depending on your definition of the term.) The reason is the casinos. Cisco explained to us that Macau is advertised as the “New Las Vegas of the East.” “All of the big names are here,” he said as he pointed them out from the bus window. “MGM, Caesar’s Palace, the Parisian, the Wynn. Mr. Steve Wynn used to spend much time here before he fell into disgrace,” Cisco looked down again and sighed. “Sexual problems.”

The Las Vegas comparison, as it turns out, isn’t even an accurate one. Macau’s annual gambling revenue is seven times higher than all of Nevada combined. I found this impossible to believe until the bus dropped us off at the “Venetian East” casino, the largest, most confounding gambling joint on the face of the earth. I walked inside and instantly realized we weren’t at the Boonville Isle of Capri anymore. More in two weeks.

Homeboy, aka Columbia attorney Doug Pugh, is the father of two daughters. Beyond that, it gets weird. He’s a Kewpie married to a Bruin, a graduate of both MU’s journalism and law schools and is working to become domesticated for the sake of his wife and the girls.