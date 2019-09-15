Four passengers were treated for injuries with one other involved after a three car accident in Miller County Saturday afternoon.

Four passengers were treated for injuries with one other involved after a three car accident in Miller County Saturday afternoon.

Bryce P. Vanhooser, 17, driver, and Matthew S. Fair, 19, passenger, were driving in a 2001 Honda Accord on Rt. W and failed to yield to Gracie J. Parkins, 17, driver, and Shellie R. Kay, 17, passenger, in their 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue. As Parkins turned left, Fair struck their car, which caused the Honda to then strike a third vehicle, a 2012 Harley Davidson Sportster, driven by Nancy A. Shryock, 48. Shryock was not injured.

Vanhooser, Kay and Parkins all suffered minor injuries while Fair suffered moderate injuries. All parties were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident. The Honda and Oldsmobile were totaled, while the Harley Davidson was minority damaged.