Camdenton R-III School District employees Don Springer, Mark Mallahan, Lily Fizell, and Nicki Jackson are recognized for receiving the September Classified Employee of the Week.

The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions. CCEA members recognize classified employees who have made a difference in their field.

NICKI JACKSON

Nicki Jackson, secretary at Hawthorn Elementary, genuinely cares and makes each staff member feel valued and appreciated. She makes staff feel important, she does the same for the students and their families.

MARK MALLAHAN

Mark Mallahan has worked very hard over the years to improve the technology department, this summer he did a great job bringing the crew together all while making team work enjoyable and fun.

LILY FIZELL

Lily Fizell is a custodian at Hurricane Deck Elementary. She goes above and beyond to get the rooms clean, smelling good, or to put a small pick me up on the desks when she knows its been a rough week. Lily has a beautiful amazing soul and shares it with the teachers, staff, and students!

DON SPRINGER

Don Springer is one of the amazing custodians at Dogwood Elementary! He is always cheerful and says hello to everyone he encounters. The little ones at Dogwood as well as the staff love his great attitude and energetic spirit. PROVIDED