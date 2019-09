Congratulations to our first place winners for the September contest at the Ozark Brush and Pallet Club.

Mary Andeline won the Theme category "Stormy."

Sarah Thyng won in the Blue category with her charcoal drawing.

Terri Nolting won in the Gold category with her Plein Air painting.

Visitors are always welcome! Gatherings are held the first Thursday of every month at the Camdenton United Methodist Church, at 7pm.