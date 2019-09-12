The last four years, at the same time, the paper published an article similar to the one below that I had titled “Never Forget”.

The last four years, at the same time, the paper published an article similar to the one below that I had titled “Never Forget”. As we approach the 18th Anniversary of September 11th, 2001 I am submitting this article again for retrieve and as long as the paper will publish it I will submit each year, because Never Forget means Never Forget…………..

Do you remember where you were and what you were doing; I do as if it was yesterday. At the time I was the Deputy Chief for Osage Beach Fire Protection District. I was in the office early that morning preparing for a final meeting with the Shootout Committee from the race we had just completed a week or so prior.

My office phone rang and on the other end was Debbie Gainey, the wife of now Retired Captain Don Gainey, asking if I had the TV on. I immediately went upstairs to the day room and could not believe what I was seeing, the North Tower of the Trade Center burning hit by American Flight 11 at 7:59.

We were all watching in disbelief as the events of the day started to unfold in front of our eyes.

09:03 United Flight 175 hits the South Tower

09:37 American Flight 77 hit the Pentagon

09:59 South Tower collapses

10:03 United Flight 93 crashes

10:28 North Tower collapses

10:50 Partial collapse of the Pentagon

05:20 7 Trade World Center collapses

Over the years I have seen events that have bothered me, but nothing like this. I remember that night sitting on my couch at home watching the news and for the first time in my life actually being afraid, what has society come to and how could we ever feel safe again?

I still do not have the answer to that question and in many ways all of our lives have changed due to that fateful day 18 years ago. This attack took more than brick and mortar, it took our sense of security within our own borders, it made once trusting people now question their fellow citizens of another culture, this attack shook us to our core and the wounds are still present today.

Every year on September 11 we hear the phrase

“Never Forget”. While in our minds we know what this phrase means, in our hearts what should it really mean?

Never Forget: Those innocent lives lost

Never Forget: The families who still suffer this loss today

Never Forget: The Police and Fire Fighters who sacrificed their lives that day to save others

Never Forget: The Military Men and Women who have fought for Justice and;

Never Forget those who still fight today, both at home and abroad, in an effort to;

PROTECT YOU PROTECT YOUR FAMILY

PROTECT YOUR FREEDOM

Do you remember where you were and what you were doing; my hope is that you always will and you will in turn pass these memories on to our next generation.