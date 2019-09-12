Charles Paul Wilson, Jr., age 91, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home.

Charles Paul Wilson, Jr., age 91, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. He was born July 2, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Charles Paul Wilson, Sr. and Mildred Mavell (Beyer) Wilson.

In December of 1947, he was united in marriage to Betty Jean White. Together they shared thirty-six years of marriage before her passing in November of 1984. In May of 1985, he married Ada Marie Riddle and they have shared the past thirty-four years of marriage.

Chuck was raised in St. Louis, Missouri, he spent most of his adult life in Joliet, Illinois and retired to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1976. He was a life-long ornamental iron worker and was member of Iron Workers Local 444 in Joliet. He was also a member of West Lake Christian Church and Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 both in Laurie. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and was a gifted wood and metal craftsman.

Survivors include his wife, Ada Wilson of the home; four sons, Dana Wilson of Mobile, Alabama, Daniel Wilson of St. Petersburg, Florida, Charles Wilson, III of Ft. Myers Shores, Florida and Kevin Wilson and wife Karen of Syracuse, Missouri; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Wilson; his parents and a brother, Jack Wilson.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel with his son, President Kevin Wilson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Lake Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.