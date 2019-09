A young Versailles driver totaled her car after striking a culvert Tuesday night on Route C.

Alana I. Madole, 17, suffered moderate injuries after her 2002 Ford Escort travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Madole was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.

It is not known if Madole was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.