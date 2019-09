Xi Xi Delta, local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, recently installed their new officers for the coming year. Pictured are Jan Hickman, Retiring Treasurer; Velma Kirchner, Retiring President; Carole Olivarri, President; Ilene Bock, Vice-President; Kathy Merical, Recording Secretary; and Stephanie Skinner, Treasurer. Beta Sigma Phi is an international service and social sorority, headquartered in Kansas City with chapters all over the world.